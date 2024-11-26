Fernando Santos Tzij-Noriega, 24, also known as Santos Tzub Alfaro, was charged with felonies for Statutory Sexual Assault and Corruption of Minors following an investigation that began on Monday, Nov. 18, police said.

The allegations stem from a report of a 24-year-old man engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile female in Pipersville, according to the release.

Tzij-Noriega was taken into custody without incident on Friday, Nov. 22, arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, and held on $2.5 million bail with a 10% option, according to court documents. Unable to post bail, he was transported to Bucks County Prison, court records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Gambardella in Ottsville on Monday, Dec. 16.

Daily Voice has reached out to the courts for additional details. This is a developing story, so check back here for updates.

