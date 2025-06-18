Light Rain 82°

SHARE

Black Bear Caught Snacking On Seeds Behind Plumstead Twp. Home: Police

A black bear was spotted behind a home in Plumstead Township after it gobbled up a pile of grass seed, local police said on Wednesday, June 18.

A black bear

A black bear

 Photo Credit: Plumstead Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The bear was seen near Old Durham Road around 12:23 p.m., police said in a release posted at 3:07 p.m. The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified after the animal lingered briefly before continuing on its way.

Authorities used the incident to remind residents to remove outdoor food sources that could attract wildlife — especially bears.

"To prevent bears from wandering through your property, it is essential to eliminate these food sources," the department wrote, citing grass seed, pet food, trash, and even bird seed as potential lures.

Police urged the public to secure items like:

  • Cat food
  • Dog food
  • Deer food
  • Bird food
  • Trash cans and bags

“By taking these simple steps, you can help maintain a safe and secure environment for both humans and wildlife,” the release said.

to follow Daily Voice Plumstead-Pipersville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE