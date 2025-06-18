Black Bear Caught Snacking On Seeds Behind Plumstead Twp. Home: Police

The bear was seen near Old Durham Road around 12:23 p.m., police said in a release posted at 3:07 p.m. The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified after the animal lingered briefly before continuing on its way.

Authorities used the incident to remind residents to remove outdoor food sources that could attract wildlife — especially bears.

"To prevent bears from wandering through your property, it is essential to eliminate these food sources," the department wrote, citing grass seed, pet food, trash, and even bird seed as potential lures.

Police urged the public to secure items like:

Cat food

Dog food

Deer food

Bird food

Trash cans and bags

“By taking these simple steps, you can help maintain a safe and secure environment for both humans and wildlife,” the release said.

