Ramiro Caal Jolomna was charged with felony trafficking in individuals, involuntary servitude, and related offenses after a joint investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Section. His preliminary arraignment was held, and bail was set at $1 million, according to officials.

Investigators said Jolomna charged the girls, ages 14 and 17, with “debts” for bringing them into the country. He then kept them out of school, subjected them to seven-day work weeks, and took the majority of their earnings.

The 14-year-old victim, brought from Mexico, was forced to work 16-hour shifts at a Chester County mushroom farm and to perform chores in Jolomna’s home. Her paychecks were signed over to Jolomna and his wife.

The 17-year-old girl, brought from Guatemala under Jolomna’s sponsorship, faced similar conditions while trying to support her sick father and family back home. Despite working, she was left with very little money.

“This is a disturbing set of facts involving a man preying on vulnerable girls who wanted to make an honest living and help their families back home,” AG Sunday said. “Labor trafficking, while not as often in the headlines, is cruel and dehumanizing behavior that forces victims into a routine of helplessness and silence.”

Major Serell Ulrich of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation added that the coordinated effort reflects the agencies’ commitment to dismantling trafficking networks and protecting victims across the Commonwealth.

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Zachary Wynkoop. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

