Christian Flynn, a full-time Upper Providence Township Police Officer and longtime firefighter with the Limerick Fire Department, and seasonal officer in Sea Isle City in New Jersey, died by suicide outside the municipal campus on Monday evening, June 2, authorities announced.

“There was no danger to the public at any time,” Upper Providence police wrote in an initial statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family… We thank the public for their grace as we navigate this tragedy.”

Flynn, 29, took his own life in the parking lot of the township building, prompting a joint investigation by the Upper Providence Police Department and Montgomery County Detectives. The campus was closed until further notice.

On Tuesday, June 3, the police station was shuttered to allow officers time to grieve. Mutual aid patrols from nearby departments were brought in to cover the township.

Flynn had served with the Upper Providence Township Police since 2021 and was previously a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, according to his LinkedIn. His public service career also included work as a seasonal officer in Sea Isle City in New Jersey, and as a longtime firefighter and engineer in Limerick.

In a February Board of Supervisors meeting, Flynn was honored alongside Sgt. Robert Solario and Sgt. Dan Mulligan for his role on the department’s Accident Reconstruction Team. His work was praised for combining “professionalism, precision and empathy” in the wake of fatal tragedies.

Fairmount Engine Company #2 confirmed Flynn was a past member of their team, calling the loss “heartbreaking.”

“This event reminds us that while our first responders bravely serve and protect others, they often carry heavy and unseen burdens of their own,” the company shared.

Flynn had recently married in August 2023 and was remembered by those close to him as passionate, committed, and deeply community-focused.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available:

📞 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

📞 Montgomery County Mobile Crisis: (855) 634-HOPE

Funeral details have not been released. Officials, friends, and family are invited to share more details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

