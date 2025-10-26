The escape happened around 6:59 a.m. when Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima fled on foot from the hospital grounds while still in handcuffs, police said.

Ramirez-Lima was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white or light gray sweatpants, and black sneakers, according to the release.

He has multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers, and a record of violence and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Police emphasized there is no known active threat to the public but warned that Ramirez-Lima should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Ramirez-Lima is urged to avoid contact and immediately call 9-1-1 or contact the East Pikeland Township Police Department at 610-935-0606.

