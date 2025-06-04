Toddler Among Group Targeted In BB Gun Drive-By Shooting In Parkesburg: Police

The assault happened in the 200 block of North Limestone Road between 8:45 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, 2025, according to a release by the Parkesburg Police Department on Wednesday, June 4.

Investigators say a black Toyota 4Runner drove west on Rosemont Avenue and turned south onto North Limestone Road. As it passed the group, someone in the rear driver's side seat allegedly fired a BB gun at the people—one of whom was a young child.

An adult woman in the group was struck by at least one of the BBs, police said.

The suspect vehicle continued south on North Limestone before turning left onto Main Street and possibly turning onto North Culvert Street heading toward West First Avenue.

Parkesburg police are asking anyone with residential camera footage along that route to check for suspicious activity from that evening.

Tips can be directed to Chief Murtagh at (610) 857-3535 or rmurtagh@parkesburgpolice.org.

