Pennsylvania Students Rush To Save Animals From Barn Fire

The fire began when a heat lamp was pulled down by an animal overnight, igniting straw in one of the pens in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) classroom area, Superintendent Steven A. Leever explained in a statement.

When students and staff arrived for their morning routine, they found the smoldering straw and immediately worked together to remove the animals from danger, extinguishing the fire before it could spread.

“All animals are okay, though some had singed fur,” a parent of a student said. “The kids jumped into action and helped save the animals.”

Veterinarians examined the animals following the incident. While there were no serious injuries, some are being treated for smoke exposure, Leever said.

The Cochranville Fire Department responded to investigate and confirmed there was no threat to the high school or middle school buildings.

The district plans to further investigate the incident and address potential hazards to ensure the safety of the animals in the future, Leever added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Parkesburg-Cochranville and receive free news updates.