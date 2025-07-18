Infant, Mom Violently Attacked In Cochranville Home: State Police

Troopers began investigating a report of possible child abuse at a residence on Cochran Street in West Fallowfield Township, around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, they said in the release.

The probe revealed that the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Ephrata, assaulted both the child and the child’s 28-year-old mother, who live in Cochranville, according to investigators.

He was taken into custody and charges were filed. His name was not released.

The child’s condition was also not shared.

