Cochranville Man Tried To Meet 14-Year-Old Girl For Sex: Prosecutor

Between June and July, Benjamin Wann was chatting with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but it was actually an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

During the conversation, Wann sent sexually explicit photographs of himself, MacAulay said. Wann also requested nude photographs of the 14-year-old girl.

Wann attempted to arrange to meet the girl in a park for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, MacAulay said. However, the conversation ended before the meeting occurred, MacAulay said.

He was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 12 in Delaware by members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division and U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force – Wilmington Division, MacAulay said.

He is charged with one count each of attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, attempted criminal sexual assault of a minor, and attempted criminal sexual contact of a minor. He was also charged with two counts each of attempted endangering the welfare of a child, attempted showing obscene material to a person under the age of 18, and attempted showing obscene film to a person under the age of 18, MacAulay said.

Wann was remanded to the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in Delaware, pending extradition to New Jersey, MacAulay said.

