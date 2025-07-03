Back-To-Back Drug Raids In Atglen, Parkesburg End In Arrests: Police

The first raid went down around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, on the 400 block of Valley Avenue in Atglen, Parkesburg Police said in a release.

From there, detectives moved in on a second location — the 100 block of North Church Street in Parkesburg — where they arrested two people wanted on active criminal warrants, authorities said.

Additional evidence was recovered at the second house, police noted.

Both homes were secured as part of the operation. No names or charges have been released.

