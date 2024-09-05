Rosanna King was just 6 years old when she was shot by Charles Carl Roberts IV along with 10 other school girls — five died inside the one-room school house before Roberts took his own life on Oct. 2, 2006, according to numerous reports at the time. Rosanna was the youngest victim of this school shooting.

When police entered the school EMS rushed Rosanna to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center where she was placed on life support but she was sent home at the request of her family on Oct. 4, 2006, outlets reported at the time.

She had serious brain injuries but could recognize family members and smile, according to a Good Morning America special aired one year after the shooting. Rosanna was still unable to walk, talk, or feed herself at the ten-year anniversary of the shooting in 2016, The Guardian reported.

She lived at home with her family until her death due to her injuries from the shooting.

Rosanna attended the Old Order Amish Church and is survived by her parents, Christian E. and Mary Elizabeth Stoltzfus King, four brothers, a sister-in-law, maternal grandparents, Daniel and Rebecca Stoltzfus, Parkesburg; paternal great-grandmother, Fannie Stoltzfus, Ronks; a nephew, Austin John King, as detailed in her obituary.

Friends and family can visit her family home until the time of her funeral services which will be held at the home at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, with interment following in Bart Cemetery.

