$39K In Gap Farm Checks Stolen, Cashed In Chicago: Fugitive Wanted In Fraud Scheme

Patrick L. Tribune, 36, swiped four checks intended for White Horse Machine LLC, a farm equipment company based in Gap, PA, police said. The checks, originally mailed in October 2024, were intercepted, re-written, and funneled into a PNC Bank account in Chicago, according to Ephrata Police.

The total damage: $39,181.

The scheme was uncovered after Ephrata National Bank alerted police to the suspicious transactions in December 2024. Police say the checks were completely altered — amounts changed and payees forged — before being cashed out of state.

Investigators served search warrants on banks and internet providers to track down the person behind the fraud. Their probe pointed to Tribune, and now he's facing four felony counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The original checks were mailed from White Horse Machine LLC but never made it to their intended destinations — instead, police say they vanished and reappeared in Chicago under a different name.

