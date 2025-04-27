Teen Rapes Child For Years Beginning At 14 In Palmyra: Police

The now-16-year-old white male is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under 13 from 2022 through 2024 at a home on North Grant Street in Palmyra Borough, police said.

He has been charged with:

Felony Rape of a Child.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Two counts of Misdemeanor Indecent Assault of a Child.

The investigation started after a report was filed on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2024. Police filed the juvenile allegation on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Due to his age, authorities have not released his identity.

