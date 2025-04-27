A Few Clouds and Breezy 62°

Teen Rapes Child For Years Beginning At 14 In Palmyra: Police

A teenage boy began raping a child when he was just 14 years old, Western Lebanon County Regional Police announced in a release issued on Sunday, April 27.

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
The now-16-year-old white male is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under 13 from 2022 through 2024 at a home on North Grant Street in Palmyra Borough, police said.

He has been charged with:

  • Felony Rape of a Child.
  • Felony Sexual Assault.
  • Two counts of Misdemeanor Indecent Assault of a Child.

The investigation started after a report was filed on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2024. Police filed the juvenile allegation on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Due to his age, authorities have not released his identity.

