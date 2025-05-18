Dogs Locked In Hot Car For 13 Hours In Palmyra: Police

The dogs were found panting and overheated in a vehicle parked outside 421 North Chestnut Street on Friday, May 16, at 4:06 p.m., according to Western Lebanon County Regional Police.

Witnesses told officers the dogs had been in the vehicle since 3 a.m. that day, when the outside temperature later reached 82 degrees.

Police say they located the owner, Mandy Iglesias, 45, and charged her with Cruelty to Animals, a Summary offense.

The dogs were treated at the scene. No further details on their condition have been released.

