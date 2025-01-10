Devastating Fire Destroys Hoagies On Main In Palmyra, Total Loss Reported

The fire broke out in the 600 block of West Main Street around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Crews from the Palmyra Fire Department and surrounding mutual aid companies responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames until around 4 a.m., according to emergency dispatch.

Palmyra Fire Department detailed their efforts in a release, explaining that firefighters quickly performed an interior attack while the Tower conducted vertical ventilation to contain the fire to the occupancy of origin. Units operated for about three hours.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which destroyed the shop that had served the community for eight years.

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook, the owners of Hoagies on Main announced they had “lost everything” in the fire. The post, which included what they described as the last photo ever taken of the shop, detailed their grief and revealed that their fire insurance had lapsed, leaving them with no coverage.

"We just want everyone to know that we loved the 8 years we were able to share with this beautiful community," they wrote. "We have had so many things happen within our family since the very day we started here at Hoagies on Main. This is why I said we had a TOTAL LOSS, and I don’t know how we could ever start from the bottom again."

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the print shop connected to Hoagies on Main remains open, according to the post.

