1,200-Pound Horse Stuck In Muddy Pond Saved By Firefighters, Vet: Palmyra FC (Photos)

Crews were dispatched to a field around 6:28 p.m. and found the 1,200-pound horse trapped in mud from an old pond, according to the fire company’s Facebook post.

With help from the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services, which provided an animal sled, and Blatt and Tillett Truck and Trailer Repair, which supplied a tow truck, responders worked tirelessly to pull Dreamer free.

A veterinarian on scene coordinated the rescue plan as firefighters used a combination of ropes and machinery to lift the exhausted horse to safety.

Once freed, Dreamer was able to stand on his own and appeared uninjured, officials said.

Neighbors and fellow animal lovers praised the effort online. “An unusual event like this takes careful consideration of many factors we don’t see on a regular basis,” the South Lebanon Fire Department commented. “We’re glad to hear that this was a successful and happy ending!”

Dreamer’s caretakers later confirmed he was doing well — even getting a well-deserved bath after his muddy ordeal.

