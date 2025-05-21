Woman Steals $12K+ From Coworkers At Oxford Retirement Home: Police

Faith Curry, 23, of Peach Bottom, was removed from Ware Presbyterian Village on Friday, March 7, after management reported she had been stealing from fellow employees. The facility is located at 7 East Locust Street in Oxford, police said.

Investigators say Curry entered breakrooms alone and accessed her coworkers’ personal belongings, stealing credit card details. Between December 2023 and January 2025, she allegedly used the stolen information to make or attempt more than $12,000 in online purchases.

Police interviewed Curry multiple times during the investigation. She turned herself in to Oxford District Court on Tuesday, May 21, after a felony warrant was issued.

Curry was charged with:

Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property (two counts).

Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking – Immovable Property (three counts).

Felony Identity Theft (three counts).

Felony Access Device Fraud – Unauthorized Use.

Felony Receiving Stolen Property (five counts).

Felony Attempted Access Device Fraud.

Misdemeanor Attempted Access Device Fraud.

Misdemeanor Access Device Fraud – Unauthorized Use (three counts).

Misdemeanor Identity Theft (three counts).

Misdemeanor Theft by Unlawful Taking – Immovable Property.

Her preliminary arraignment was held and she was committed to Chester County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.

A court date for her preliminary hearing was not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxford-Nottingham and receive free news updates.