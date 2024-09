The girl was injured on the 300 block of Wilson Mill Road in Lower Oxford, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

She was in stable condition after getting stuck at about 11 a.m., Corporal Travis Hill of the Avondale Station said.

Hill did not know what part of her got stuck in the machine.

Her name was not released.

More details are expected from PSP later Monday. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxford-Nottingham and receive free news updates.