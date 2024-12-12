Wendy Azuceli Ester XoTec was last seen after attending classes at Collegium Charter School, located at 456 Creamery Way, Exton, Pennsylvania, police said in a release on Thursday, Dec. 12.

XoTec, who was born in Guatemala, was confirmed present at school that morning, but she did not board the afternoon bus home, according to the Oxford Borough Police Department.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, described as a navy-blue sweater, tan skirt, black tights, and carrying a navy-blue backpack. Her shoe choice was unknown, officials noted.

Wendy is described as standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately and reference police report #OP-24-04884.

