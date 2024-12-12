Fair 25°

Wendy XoTec, 16, Missing After School In Oxford Borough

A 16-year-old girl from Oxford Borough has been reported missing after she failed to return home from school on Wednesday, Dec. 6, authorities announced.

&nbsp;Wendy Azuceli Ester XoTec&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Oxford Borough PD
Photo Credit: Oxford Borough PD
Photo Credit: Oxford Borough PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me

Wendy Azuceli Ester XoTec was last seen after attending classes at Collegium Charter School, located at 456 Creamery Way, Exton, Pennsylvania, police said in a release on Thursday, Dec. 12.

XoTec, who was born in Guatemala, was confirmed present at school that morning, but she did not board the afternoon bus home, according to the Oxford Borough Police Department.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, described as a navy-blue sweater, tan skirt, black tights, and carrying a navy-blue backpack. Her shoe choice was unknown, officials noted.

Wendy is described as standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately and reference police report #OP-24-04884.

