Nicole Allen of Cochranville was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 11 for alleged crimes she may have committed with her husband, James “Rudy” Allen, 50, Oxford police explained.

Daily Voice previously reported on James Allen's arrest here.

In April 2022, Oxford Police were contacted about several victims who said funds that they contributed to a youth softball team had not been used for their intended purpose, police said.

The person in charge of the funds, James Allen, 50, was expected to purchase equipment and pay certain required fees for the team's operation, police said.

Nicole Allen was also provided donations in cash, checks, Venmo, and other prizes during a fundraiser at the Oxford Redman's Hall, 114 Brick Road, in September 2021 and March 2022, where all proceeds were to benefit the youth softball team, police explained. "A thorough investigation was completed and determined that Allen had improperly used over $6,000 in funds allocated directly for the youth softball team," police said in a press statement on Thursday, Sept. 12.

She was arraigned and released at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to court records.

