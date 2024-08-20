Jason James Cain, 49, of Oxford, has been charged with seven counts of manufacture and attempted manufacture of child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

The charges arise out of Cain’s alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of seven minor children in his care over more than 3½ years, including exposing himself to the children, touching both himself and the children sexually, having the children touch him, and using various cameras to record the children as they used the toilet, Romero said. The victims ranged in age from two to nine years old.

At the time that he allegedly committed these child sex crimes, Cain was employed by the United States Army Research Laboratory.

Cain has been incarcerated at the Chester County Prison since his arrest in December 2023 on related state charges.

If convicted of the federal charges, the Cain faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years’ imprisonment and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum of five years of supervised release up to a lifetime of supervised release, and monetary penalties of up to $434,000. He would also be required to register under the Sex Offender and Notification Act (SORNA) as a child sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office’s Chester County Detectives, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxford-Nottingham and receive free news updates.