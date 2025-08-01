Fatima DeMaria, 65, of Lincoln University, was indicted on eight counts of asylum fraud and eight counts of mail fraud after allegedly charging immigrants thousands of dollars for fake legal services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

DeMaria, owner of Immigration Matters Legal Services in Oxford, allegedly promised undocumented immigrants work permits and legal protection despite not being a licensed attorney or accredited to represent clients.

Between December 2021 and July 2024, prosecutors say DeMaria secretly filed fraudulent asylum applications, forged clients’ signatures, and made false claims of political persecution and torture without her clients’ knowledge or consent.

DeMaria charged $6,000 to $9,000 per individual and up to $15,000 per couple, according to the Indictment. Much of the money was paid in cash or peer-to-peer transactions, which she deposited into personal bank accounts. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were later withdrawn at casinos, prosecutors allege.

If convicted, DeMaria faces a maximum sentence of 240 years in prison and a $4 million fine. The government is also seeking forfeiture of at least $1 million in alleged profits.

DeMaria has worked as a paralegal with Immigration Matters since 2012 and previously served as a senior immigration paralegal for a law firm from 1992 to 2001, according to her LinkedIn profile. She lists fluency in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, and a paralegal studies degree from Penn State University.

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are leading the investigation, with assistance from USCIS, the Diplomatic Security Service, and the Coast Guard Investigative Service.

Authorities believe more victims may still be unidentified and are urging anyone affected to complete a confidential FBI form.

If you or someone you know may have been victimized by Fatima DeMaria, submit information to the FBI here.

