Light Rain 77°

SHARE

Carrie Griest Accused Of Burglary At Oxford Dunkin'

A former Dunkin' Donuts employee broke into the store and stole a cash deposit after disabling the security system, Oxford police announced on Monday, July 7.

Carrie Griest and the Dunkin' where the theft allegedly happened.&nbsp;

Carrie Griest and the Dunkin' where the theft allegedly happened. 

 Photo Credit: Oxford PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Carrie Griest, 39, of Nottingham, is accused of using a key to enter the Dunkin' at 321 North Third Street in Oxford around 5:08 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, police said.

After getting inside, Griest allegedly shut off the alarm system and made her way to the safe, which contained money set to be deposited, investigators said.

Police obtained a felony arrest warrant on Wednesday, May 29. Then, on Tuesday, June 25, Griest was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on unrelated charges and later turned over to Oxford police for processing, authorities said.

She is charged with the following:

  • Felony Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodations.
  • Felony Criminal Trespass.
  • Felony Receiving Stolen Property.
  • Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property.

Griest was arraigned and taken to Chester County Prison, where she remains held on $5,000 with 10% bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8 at the Oxford District Court.

to follow Daily Voice Oxford-Nottingham and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE