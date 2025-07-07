Carrie Griest, 39, of Nottingham, is accused of using a key to enter the Dunkin' at 321 North Third Street in Oxford around 5:08 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, police said.

After getting inside, Griest allegedly shut off the alarm system and made her way to the safe, which contained money set to be deposited, investigators said.

Police obtained a felony arrest warrant on Wednesday, May 29. Then, on Tuesday, June 25, Griest was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on unrelated charges and later turned over to Oxford police for processing, authorities said.

She is charged with the following:

Felony Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodations.

Felony Criminal Trespass.

Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property.

Griest was arraigned and taken to Chester County Prison, where she remains held on $5,000 with 10% bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8 at the Oxford District Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxford-Nottingham and receive free news updates.