Jaxon Phetsavanh, 17, of Hellertown, has died following a crash along the Route 33 Southbound Exit Ramp to Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township on Thursday, Aug. 15, according to a release by the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

His cause of death was "Blunt Force Injuries," as stated in the release.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing by Pennsylvania State Police and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.

His mother took to social media and wrote in part:

"I can’t believe my son is dead.He will forever be 17.He is no longer here.He had his seatbelt on.He lost control of the vehicle which got wrapped around a tree.Dead on impact.I can’t believe this is real life.I saw his lifeless cold body early this morning in the ED. This John Doe was him.This was going to be his senior year.He was going to build the best robot to win states this year for Saucon Robotics Club. brillianthandsomeadorableuniquepassionateMy son is gone.He will be forever inner peacing now."

Jaxon was an organ donor, his mother wrote in a separate post adding that "This beautiful boy is forever part of my soul, and now will live on in many others."

Additional details about Jaxon's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com

