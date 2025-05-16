Parthkumar “Pete” Patel, 30, is accused of indecently assaulting a juvenile female employee inside the Dairy Queen he owns at 922 Second Street Pike in Richboro, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 20 around 9:40 p.m., authorities said.

Patel called the girl into the office to discuss an employment issue, she told police. While she filled out forms, he allegedly massaged her shoulders and then placed his hand down her shirt and onto her upper breast area. She became frightened and left the room.

Two managers noticed she was visibly upset and she told them what happened. One of her parents later picked her up and contacted police.

Detective John Gross interviewed one of the managers, who said he tried to review the office surveillance footage but found that the relevant time was missing. When Patel was questioned, he admitted to being in the office with the girl but denied touching her. He claimed the footage had "disappeared."

Investigators conducted a forensic analysis of the surveillance system and were able to recover the deleted video. Police say it confirmed the juvenile victim’s account.

On Tuesday, May 14, a warrant was issued and Patel was arrested. He has been charged with:

Felony Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault (two counts).

Misdemeanor Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Brian Marriott. Bail was set at $75,000 unsecured. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with any employee under 18.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Gross at Northampton Township Police: 215-322-6111.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton Township and receive free news updates.