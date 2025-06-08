Magazine, Ammo Seized From Northampton County Teens After NJ Shooting: Prosecutor

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on June 7, near Dumont Drive and Hamilton Road in Greenwich Township, after a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire, officials said.

Officers from the Greenwich Township Police Department responded, but "did not find any injured parties or damaged property."

During the investigation, police recovered "an assault rifle, armor piercing ammunition as well as a large capacity magazine." One person fled the scene. Two other juveniles — ages 14 and 17 — were taken into custody.

A 14-year-old from Northampton County was charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, specifically an assault rifle

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, specifically discharging it in a residential area

Possession of Armor Piercing Ammunition

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

A 17-year-old from Northampton County was charged with:

Conspiracy/Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Conspiracy/Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Conspiracy/Possession of Armor Piercing Ammunition

Conspiracy/Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Each complaint was approved on a warrant, and both juveniles were detained pending a Preliminary Hearing before a Family Court Judge.

The Phillipsburg Police K-9 Unit and Warren County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The Greenwich Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying others who may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lazier at (908) 454-1010.

