Pedestrian, 24, Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Philly

Tahtiana Diggs from the 5000 block of F Street, was struck by a gray pickup truck traveling southbound on Front Street at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Philadelphia police said.

The pickup fled the scene.

The woman was transported by Medic 29 to Temple Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 4:23 a.m.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

