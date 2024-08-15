Fair 69°

Pedestrian, 24, Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Philly

A 24-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Jon Craig
Tahtiana Diggs from the 5000 block of F Street, was struck by a gray pickup truck traveling southbound on Front Street at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Philadelphia police said.

The pickup fled the scene. 

The woman was transported by Medic 29 to Temple Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 4:23 a.m. 

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

