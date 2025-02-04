Christopher Pekula, 49, was charged with multiple felonies, including Theft by Unlawful Taking and Theft by Deception, following an investigation into his handling of the Montgomery Township Baseball and Softball Association's (MTBSA) finances. The alleged thefts took place from October 2018 to October 2023, authorities said.

The investigation began on April 8, 2024, when new board members flagged discrepancies in financial records. According to Montgomery Township Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, Pekula misused the nonprofit’s funds through fraudulent cash withdrawals, false reimbursements, and claims regarding a federal COVID-relief loan.

Pekula withdrew nearly $40,000 in cash after the nonprofit received a $25,900 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) in June 2020, detectives explained. While he claimed the loan was repaid, it remained outstanding, leaving the organization financially responsible. An additional $3,900 in self-reimbursements for purchases allegedly charged to the organization’s credit card was also uncovered.

Pekula is a tax director and non-profit tax leader at Kreischer Miller, studied accounting at La Salle University, as well as being a father to a girl on the softball team, according to his social media profile.

“Parents work hard to support organizations like this to provide their children with valuable opportunities,” said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “Pekula’s actions jeopardized the nonprofit’s ability to serve the community”.

Pekula was arraigned on Feb. 3, 2025, before Magisterial District Judge Edward Levine, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2025, before Judge Andrea Duffy.

