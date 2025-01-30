Zunir Wilson-Walker, 22, and Jadan Uriah Jones, 20, are charged with criminal solicitation of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and criminal use of a communications facility. Wilson-Walker faces additional charges, including terroristic threats, stalking, simple assault, and strangulation related to his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

MCCF officials uncovered the plot while investigating Wilson-Walker’s misuse of the inmate telephone system, detectives said. He had lost phone privileges for making verbal threats to the mother of his child and later used his tablet to send her harassing messages—violating a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order issued against him in April 2023. Court records indicate that Wilson-Walker also hacked into the victim’s iCloud account in an earlier incident and sent threatening letters to her employer and child services, falsely accusing her of abuse and other allegations.

On Nov. 9, 2024, Wilson-Walker allegedly instructed Jones to create a fake Instagram account under the handle “walkdownmontt” and post a 24-hour story offering $15,000, a Cartier watch, and a car as payment for someone to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to detectives. Ten minutes after receiving the account name, Jones allegedly created the Instagram profile.

Later that afternoon, detectives say the account posted eight Instagram stories containing derogatory remarks about the victim, her home address, vehicle description, and a location where she would be at a specific time. The posts detailed the payment for the alleged hit, stating she needed to be "took off the map." According to investigators, Wilson-Walker’s phone call transcripts revealed he told Jones, “She will get what she deserves very soon, and that’s a promise, not a threat for whoever is watching.”

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Instagram account, linking it to Jones’ phone number, prosecutors said. A forensic review of Wilson-Walker’s correspondence showed his detailed involvement in coordinating the plan, with repeated calls and messages to Jones providing instructions.

Additional records from the police criminal complaint against Jones highlight that his role in the plot involved not only setting up the Instagram account but also actively disseminating specific threats and coordinating with Wilson-Walker to ensure the victim’s location details were publicly visible. The complaint confirms that Jones’ phone number was used as the primary point of contact for the Instagram account.

Wilson-Walker was arraigned on Jan. 28, 2025, before Magisterial District Judge Henry J. Schireson, who set bail at $500,077 cash. He remains held at MCCF. Jones was arraigned the next day before Magisterial District Judge Michael P. Quinn, who set bail at $99,000 cash. Jones was unable to post bail and was also remanded to MCCF.

Both men have preliminary hearings scheduled for Feb. 11, 2025.

