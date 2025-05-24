Tahaj Andru Harrison, 20, of Norristown, was found dead in the rear yard of his residence in the 600 block of Corson Street around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, May 23, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief James Angelucci.

Police were alerted to the area by a ShotSpotter notification at 9:43 p.m., which indicated multiple gunshots had been fired near 639 Corson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered Harrison a few homes down from the reported location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed by Dr. Hood, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A joint investigation is being conducted by Montgomery County Detectives and the Norristown Police Department. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norristown and receive free news updates.