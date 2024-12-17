Bailey-Davis, who took office on Jan. 2, 2024, had been placed on administrative leave on Nov. 25. Municipal Administrator Leonard Lightner previously stated that the decision to place her on leave was made “after careful consideration” and emphasized the confidentiality of personnel matters.

“The council and municipal leadership are focused on maintaining stability within the police department,” Lightner said in the earlier announcement.

Daily operations within the Norristown Police Department will continue as normal during the transition to new leadership. The department is made up of approximately 100 sworn officers and civilian staff, serving more than 35,000 residents of the municipality.

Bailey-Davis’s tenure as police chief included oversight of the force’s efforts to maintain public safety, collaboration with the community, and the implementation of strategic initiatives. However, specific details surrounding her administrative leave and subsequent resignation have not been disclosed.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to public safety and transparency, urging residents to remain patient during the leadership transition.

This remains a developing story. Check back for updates.

