Norristown Council Meeting To Address Business, But Not Police Chief Situation

The council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Norristown Municipal Hall, located at 235 E. Airy St., and will cover other municipal business as outlined in the final agenda.

“We welcome you to come to the meeting to provide coverage of any other business before council, or watch online as a Livestream on our municipal YouTube channel,” the municipality said, sharing a link to the broadcast.

For members of the media planning to attend with cameras, officials have requested advance notice to accommodate space in the council chambers.

The decision to place Bailey-Davis on administrative leave was announced on Nov. 25, with officials citing personnel confidentiality and ongoing stability in the police department. Bailey-Davis, who has served as chief since Jan. 2, 2024, oversees about 60 officers and 30 civilian staff.

The council and municipal leadership emphasized their commitment to transparency and public safety but have not shared further details about the personnel matter.

HOW TO WATCH: Norristown Municipal YouTube Channel

