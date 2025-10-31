Nine Pagan Gang Members Charged In Wawa Shooting That Injured Bystanders: Montgomery County DA

The incident happened at 9:12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, at the Wawa located at 2544 West Main Street in West Norriton Township.

The Shooting

Surveillance footage shows two members of the “Unknown Bikers” Outlaw Motorcycle Gang parked at adjacent gas pumps when nine members of the rival Pagans Motorcycle Gang pulled in and surrounded them. Within minutes, a brawl erupted as the Pagans allegedly tried to rip the opposing gang’s “cuts,” or leather vests displaying their colors, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators said several Pagans assumed “shooting platform” positions — a tactical stance used to fire weapons — before multiple rounds were discharged. Fourteen shell casings were recovered from the parking lot.

An adult male bystander was shot in the face while putting air in his vehicle’s tire, and an adult female was struck in the right side of her torso while standing near the Wawa’s front doors.

The Arrests

Police later stopped four motorcycles on Main Street in Norristown, finding five Pagans — George Cwienk III, Joel Hernandez-Martinez, George Hripto Jr., Jason Lawless, and Justin Noll — all suffering gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

In total, nine men were charged in the gang-related shootout:

George Cwienk III, 51, of Bridgeport.

Joel Hernandez-Martinez, 36, of Bridgeport.

George Hripto Jr., 50, of Bridgeport.

Jason Lawless, 45, of Bridgeport.

Manuel Baez-Santos, 34, of Norristown.

Erik Dixon, 33, of King of Prussia.

Luke Higgins, 29, of Dauberville.

Justin Noll, 34, of Reading.

Erik Rosenberger, 46, of East Greenville.

All nine were charged with:

12 Felony Aggravated Assaults.

2 Felony Riots.

14 Simple Assaults.

46 Recklessly Endangering Another Person charges.

Baez-Santos’ criminal complaint notes multiple aggravated assault counts and felony riot charges tied to the October 17 shootout.

Court Proceedings

The defendants were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrea Duffy. Judge Duffy set $500,000 cash bail for eight defendants — including Baez-Santos — and $50,000 unsecured bail for Noll, who remains under medical care.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, before Judge Marc Alfarano in East Norriton.

Assistant District Attorneys Libby Hemler and Bradley Deckel will prosecute the case.

Background

The affidavit identifies the Pagans Motorcycle Gang as an organized criminal network with a long-standing history of violent territorial disputes. Investigators described the October shootout as a “calculated act of aggression” that endangered civilians and law enforcement officers alike.

