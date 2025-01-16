The shooting occurred on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:34 p.m. on the 500 block of Noble Street, as Daily Voice reported at the time. Pierce was found unresponsive with a fatal gunshot wound to the face, and an autopsy confirmed the manner of death was homicide. Detectives recovered four fired shell casings and two live rounds at the scene.

Details of the Crime

Surveillance footage revealed that Banks, along with two associates, was walking south on Noble Street when they encountered Pierce and Isaiah Bell, 29, heading north. Bell briefly greeted one of Banks’ companions before Banks allegedly drew a firearm and shot Pierce in the face. Bell then reportedly searched Pierce’s body, retrieved a firearm, and fired several shots at Banks and his associates as they fled.

Banks and his companions were later seen on video returning to their vehicle—a Dodge Durango—before leaving the scene. License plate records and surveillance helped identify Banks and his accomplices. One of the witnesses described hearing a single gunshot, followed by a brief pause, and then several more shots in quick succession.

Suspect Apprehension and Background

Banks was arrested without incident at a residence in Chester on Jan. 16. He has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and multiple firearms offenses. Due to the severity of the charges, Banks is ineligible for bail and will be held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A witness positively identified Banks and an accomplice, Claudius Martin-Rios, through a photo lineup. Banks was identified as the shooter. Detectives confirmed his identity using surveillance footage and prior police records.

Court records show Banks has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2013, including drug and firearms violations. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault related to domestic violence in 2023, which legally prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Isaiah Bell Wanted

Bell is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft, and carrying a firearm without a license. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Bell is described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is urged to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3472 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Samantha Cauffman and Margot Weitz.

