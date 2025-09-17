Marcus Armstrong, 35, targeted a group of people exchanging money on Blackberry Alley around 8:45 a.m. in what police called a “crime of opportunity,” Norristown detectives said to the outlet.

Armstrong pulled out what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun — later found to be a BB gun — and demanded cash from one of the men, police said. A woman at the scene escaped into a nearby residence, but Armstrong allegedly forced his way inside.

That’s when the woman’s roommate confronted Armstrong with a samurai sword.

“The roommate defended himself. He had the samurai sword and took a swipe at the suspect,” Detective Josh Samuels told 6abc. “It was a pretty chaotic scene this morning, I would say for sure.”

Armstrong was struck several times before fleeing the residence, kicking in another door, and collapsing along Cherry Street, police said. A blood trail connected the robbery scene to where he was found, according to police.

“When I came out here, he was just laying on the ground. The cops were dragging him,” a neighbor told the outlet.

Armstrong was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, where he underwent surgery for stab wounds. His condition was not immediately released.

Detective Stephen Sowell confirmed four victims were involved in the ordeal, though none were physically injured.

Police recovered a wallet and about $200 at the scene, both “soaked in blood” and entered into evidence, according to 6abc.

Armstrong faces burglary and robbery charges. Detectives believe he may be connected to a string of similar incidents in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

