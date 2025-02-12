Lisa Anne Shopa, 58, of Havertown, and Patricia Althouse, 54, of Ardmore, worked at Magisterial District Court 38-1-07 in Lower Merion Township, where they allegedly manipulated payment records and pocketed fines, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a release.

The alleged thefts surfaced during an internal review that began in September 2024. Prosecutors say Shopa, the office manager, had ordered staff to issue handwritten receipts for cash fines instead of using the court's computer system. She then reportedly marked violations as “withdrawn” and kept some or all of the money instead of depositing it into the court’s bank account, authorities said.

Althouse, a traffic clerk, allegedly conspired with Shopa to skim payments from cases dating back to at least January 2024. Investigators reviewing bank records, court documents, and surveillance footage found that the pair had stolen approximately $7,499.49 from motorists, tampered with official records, and prevented PennDOT from suspending some drivers’ registrations and licenses.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the court on Nov. 8, 2024, discovering loose cash in Shopa’s desk and court deposit slips with missing funds. Investigators found that of the 1,507 withdrawn cases, 760 were altered by Shopa, while 747 were withdrawn by Althouse.

Shopa was arrested Dec. 23, 2024, on felony charges of tampering with public records, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by failing to make required deposits, unlawful use of a computer, and computer trespass, among others. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail after an arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Adam T. Katzman. Her preliminary hearing was held Jan. 23, 2025, where all charges were waived to the Court of Common Pleas.

Althouse was arrested Feb. 12, 2025, on similar charges, including misapplying entrusted government property and obstructing the administration of law. She was also released on $5,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 27, 2025.

“These significant thefts and tampering with official court records are egregious and undermine the integrity of the judicial system,” said DA Steele. “By altering records and stealing fine money, the defendants deprived governmental agencies of much-needed funds—such as those used for emergency medical services and catastrophic crash victims”.

Montgomery County court officials are working to correct the fraudulent case withdrawals and missing financial records.

