Lansdale Chief Michael Trail Tapped To Lead Norristown PD After Shakeup

His official appointment is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19, with a start date expected later this fall. Lt. James Angelucci will remain acting chief in the interim.

Sudden Departure Of Former Chief

Bailey-Davis was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 25, 2024, less than a year into her tenure. She quietly resigned on Dec. 3. Norristown officials never disclosed details of her departure, citing personnel confidentiality. The abrupt leadership shift drew intense local media coverage and community concern.

Trail Chosen After Competitive, Transparent Hiring Process

In response to public scrutiny, Norristown officials launched an extensive, transparent hiring process. Of the 51 applicants, 10 advanced through a Human Resources review, five were interviewed by local officials and law enforcement, and the final three were vetted by the community during a July 10 public forum hosted in Council Chambers.

The event, livestreamed on the municipality’s YouTube channel, allowed residents to ask questions and provide feedback in real time — feedback that was later reviewed by council and municipal administrators.

Decades Of Experience In Law Enforcement

Trail brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to the role. He began his career in Morrisville, Bucks County, and went on to serve in the Baltimore Police Department before joining the Lansdale Police Department in 2002. He was named Lansdale’s chief in 2018.

Under his leadership, Lansdale PD earned state accreditation in 2021. Trail also leads the Montgomery County Major Incident Response Team (MIRT), a regional unit of 100 officers that supports large-scale emergency events.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s from Tiffin University. Trail has also completed executive law enforcement training through the Police Executive Research Forum and FBI-LEEDA’s leadership programs.

What’s Next For Norristown PD

Trail will take the helm of a department with approximately 60 sworn officers and dozens of civilian staff, operating on a $16.3 million budget and serving over 35,000 residents across 3.5 square miles.

Council President Rebecca Smith said Trail’s selection was driven by his commitment to community-focused policing, recruitment, and building trust.

“We welcome him to Norristown and look forward to seeing his experience and expertise guide his leadership in our community,” Smith said.

