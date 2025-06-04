Kaleem Roland, who turns 16 on Thursday, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and four related offenses for the May 23 shooting of Tahaj “Pooh” Harrison, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Naseem Worrell, 17, is also charged with first-degree murder but remains on the run. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Worrell should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Fatal Shooting On Corson Street

Just before 9:45 p.m. on Friday, May 23, Norristown police responded to the 600 block of Corson Street after multiple gunshots were detected by ShotSpotter. Officers found Harrison in the backyard of 641 Corson Street, where he collapsed after being shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered six 9mm shell casings from three different guns, along with two live rounds and Harrison’s phone. Surveillance video captured three masked teens dressed in black opening fire on Harrison, then running away.

Instagram Threats And Gang Feud

Hours before the murder, Harrison exchanged Instagram messages with the account “seemyyyyyy,” used by Worrell, prosecutors said. The two taunted each other in reference to a deadly feud between two Norristown gangs—the Grimy Boys6’s, associated with Harrison, and the All Black Bandits300s, associated with Worrell and Roland.

In one message, Worrell allegedly wrote, “No way n****s dissing my dead homies and I'm not sliding.” The victim responded, “Please slide.”

Worrell later posted a photo of a masked man holding a drum-magazine pistol with the hashtag #Murk4Pop, a tribute to Seth “Pop” Marshall, a 300s member recently killed in Philadelphia.

Aftermath: Uber Ride To Hideout

Following the shooting, Roland, Worrell, and a third unknown shooter ran to a home on Oak Street, then traveled to a known 300s hangout on Basin Street. Roland then allegedly used his Uber account to book a ride from Norristown to Upland in Delaware County, according to court documents.

Surveillance shows four masked young men exiting the Uber and breaking into 407 9th Street, a home tied to a known gang associate. One witness later told police Roland bragged, “Bro, I’m not gonna lie, we just popped somebody,” before Worrell warned him to stay quiet.

Charges, Hearing, And Manhunt

Roland is charged with:

Felony First-Degree Murder.

Felony Third-Degree Murder.

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Misdemeanor Firearms Not to be Possessed by a Minor.

Misdemeanor Possession of a Firearm Without a License.

He was arraigned by Judge Maureen Gallagher and remanded to Montgomery County Youth Detention Center without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 13 before Judge Todd N. Barnes.

Authorities are still searching for Worrell and a third unidentified shooter. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.

