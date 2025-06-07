IG Messages, Masked Men, Murder: Arrested Made In Ambush Of 20-Year-Old In Norristown, AG Says

Naseem Worrell, of Norristown, is accused of working with others to kill Tahaj Andru “Pooh” Harrison, 20, on May 23, around 9:43 p.m. behind 641 Corson Street, according to a police criminal complaint filed by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Norristown Police

Police say Worrell and two other masked men were seen on camera walking toward Harrison before all three opened fire. Harrison was hit in the torso and died at the scene.

A forensic pathologist later ruled the manner of death was homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso

📱 Instagram Trail

According to the affidavit, detectives obtained Worrell’s Instagram account handle, “seemyyyyyyy,” and recovered multiple messages and video calls between Worrell and Harrison in the hours before the shooting.

At 5:14 p.m. the day of the murder, Harrison received a video chat from Worrell. In the conversation, Worrell wrote:

"which one of da bros got clapped" and "slide shiest."

Later, Worrell added:

"No way n—as making my brother run in his own block" and "It’s been 8 months since n—as had ya brother trippin over Lou candles"

Detectives interpreted “gat” as slang for a firearm and “slide” as a term meaning to come over for a violent act, according to the complaint.

🔎 Surveillance, Cell Data, and Uber

Video from the night of the shooting showed three masked men open fire and flee on foot. Investigators then used Uber records, license plate readers, and IP address data to track Worrell and his co-conspirators’ movements.

According to detectives, Worrell’s Google and Instagram accounts connected to the same IP address used after the murder, tying him to a location at 413 E. Basin Street in Norristown

Police say Uber records show Worrell and another man traveled to 407 9th Street in Upland, PA later that night. Four men wearing dark clothes and hooded sweatshirts were seen on video exiting the vehicle and entering the residence.

Worrell has been charged with:

Criminal homicide – First-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Firearms violations (carrying without a license)

Possessing instruments of crime

Detectives said they found one 9mm round during a search warrant at the Norristown home, though no gun was recovered, authorities said. Worrell was arraigned on June 4, 2025, and remains in custody.

