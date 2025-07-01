'F—ing Goldmine:' 35 Arrested, 5 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized In PA Cocaine Crackdown, DA Says

The arrests follow a months-long investigation dubbed Operation Cocaine Goldmine, which began in late 2024 as officials noticed a decline in fentanyl use but a resurgence in cocaine fueled by falling wholesale prices, authorities said.

One alleged trafficker, Jerome Berry, called Norristown “a f—ing goldmine… A f—ing crack and coke mine,” according to a recorded conversation cited in court documents.

Among those charged are alleged ring leaders:

Terrell Bailey, 50, Norristown

Jerome Berry, 32, Norristown

Malik Noel, 49, Philadelphia

Oscar Gordon, 37, Norristown

Donta Wells, 40, Eagleville

The investigation led to the seizure of more than seven pounds of cocaine and crack, $138,000 in cash, and 17 firearms, Steele said. Charges against the defendants include corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, and more.

“This takedown... is a concerted effort to rid Norristown of this criminal element that will not be tolerated in our county seat,” Steele said.

Seven defendants remain wanted as of Tuesday, and preliminary hearings are scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Patrick O. Krouse. Some include:

Jerome Berry is being held on $500,000 cash bail

Malik Noel has bail set at $1,000,077

Oscar Gordon is being held on $99,000, 10% bail

Prosecutors say the crackdown involved local and federal partners including the DEA, FBI, and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

“These arrests will remove poisons from our neighborhoods while potentially preventing acts of violence that are commonplace with the drug trade,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday

