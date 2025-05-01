Demia Burrell-Brinkley, 31, of Lansdowne, was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to multiple straw purchase-related charges, authorities said.

She admitted to illegally buying four firearms between July 2020 and May 2022 from gun shops in Bucks and Montgomery counties, then selling them for $200 each, according to the release.

One of those guns — a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol purchased in Lafayette Hill on July 28, 2020 — was used just 24 days later in a fatal shooting on the 1300 block of North 10th Street in Philadelphia. Ballistics testing later matched the spent cartridge from the murder scene to the weapon bought by Burrell-Brinkley, the DA's Office said.

Police said the gun was recovered from individuals prohibited from owning firearms.

Two other guns, both Glock pistols purchased in Croydon on Feb. 6, 2021, were also recovered in Philadelphia from individuals who were not legally allowed to possess them. One of those was tied to a separate shooting incident, investigators said.

A fourth firearm bought in Norristown on May 18, 2022 has not yet been found. Investigators say Burrell-Brinkley never reported any of the firearms stolen.

Burrell-Brinkley pleaded guilty in March to four counts each of:

Felony Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities.

Felony Making False Statements on Firearm Purchase Forms.

Felony Unlawful Sales of Firearms.

Felony Sales to an Ineligible Transferee.

Felony Firearm Ownership – Duty of Other Persons.

Felony Criminal Conspiracy.

Judge Jeffrey L. Finley ordered her to never again possess firearms or ammunition, the release added.

The case was investigated by the Bucks County Detectives, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Philadelphia Police Department, and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon.

