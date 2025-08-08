Susan Irene Henderson, 67, of Trooper, was struck and killed on Hecktown Road in Lower Nazareth Township just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

She was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Anderson Hospital later that morning.

Just one day earlier, Henderson had shared a heartfelt Facebook post:

“My youngest granddaughter's first day of kindergarten!! I only cried a little…”

Instead of welcoming her granddaughter home that afternoon, her family was left planning her funeral.

Deadly Decision

Daneiris Abreu, 28, of New York City, was sentenced to six years and eight months to 15½ years in state prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including Homicide by Vehicle, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Accidents Involving Death While Not Licensed, and DUI.

Abreu was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz with an expired inspection sticker when a Colonial Regional Police officer tried to pull him over, authorities explained. Rather than stopping, Abreu fled at 80 mph and crossed into the opposite lane, slamming head-on into Henderson’s Kia Sportage.

He and a male passenger were hospitalized. Henderson was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

‘Ms. Sue’ Remembered

Known affectionately as “Sue” or “Ms. Sue,” Henderson was a retired Yellowbook employee and a beloved bus aide for the Methacton School District. She was known for her patience, humor, and deep love for the special needs children she worked with, according to her social media and obituary.

“She made the 30-minute bus rides fun by being silly with her kids,” one parent shared in her obituary’s guestbook. “My son would get off the bus laughing.”

The Norristown Area High School graduate was also a cancer survivor, Elvis fan, and grandmother of seven who found joy in crossword puzzles, flea markets, family vacations, and quiet breakfasts with friends.

“She was a joy to be with,” wrote one former colleague. “She always made me smile.”

Final Sentence

Northampton County Judge John M. Morganelli ordered consecutive sentences for Abreu during the Aug. 7 hearing:

42 to 108 months for Homicide by Vehicle

18 to 36 months for Fleeing and Eluding

18 to 36 months for Causing a Deadly Crash While Not Licensed

60 days to 6 months for DUI: Controlled Substance

Several other charges—including Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, and multiple DUI counts—were withdrawn in the plea deal.

Abreu has been held in Northampton County Prison since the day of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norristown and receive free news updates.