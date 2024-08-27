Convicted Child Rapist Extradited To PA From England: DA

Gerard Zalewski, 41, skipped bail in April 2006 before his sentencing hearing on child rape charges, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and FBI Philadelphia Special Agent In Charge Wayne A. Jacobs.

Zalewski was located 10 years later in Lancashire, England when he was convicted and sentenced to prison on charges similar to those he was convicted of in Montgomery County, they said on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

An investigation revealed that Zalewski had previous sexual contact in June 2004 with a 13-year-old Bucks County girl he met online. On Nov. 14, 2005, Zalewski pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Criminal Attempt to Commit Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, both first-degree felonies.

Zalewski was out on bail awaiting sentencing but failed to appear for the hearing on March 29, 2006. Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph A. Smyth proceeded with the court hearing. The judge found Zalewski to be a sexually violent predator; he was then sentenced in absentia to 5 to 20 years in state prison. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Charges of Flight to Avoid Punishment and Default in Required Appearance were filed in 2006, which could add to his prison term.

“We have been waiting to get justice for our victim, who was sexually assaulted by Zalewski,” said DA Steele. “Now that he is back on American soil, he will not only face 5 to 20 years in prison, but he also faces new charges due to fleeing and failing to appear. This defendant, found to be a sexually violent predator, will be off of the streets for a very long time.”

Zalewski was sentenced in December 2016 to 12 years in prison. He has been in an English prison until his release to U.S. authorities on Friday, Aug. 23.

Montgomery County Detectives picked up Zalewski at the Philadelphia International Airport and transported him to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Zalewski was arraigned on charges of Flight to Avoid Punishment and Default in Required Appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 27, by Magisterial District Judge Jodi L. Griffiths. Bail was set at $500,077, and he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Sept. 4, before Magisterial District Judge Hakim K. Jones.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norristown and receive free news updates.