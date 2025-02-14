Cesar Flores-Diaz, 27, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head inside his white Volkswagen CC, which was still running with its headlights on, police said. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of George Street around 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Surveillance video shows the suspect waiting in a stairwell for approximately five minutes before running across the street and firing multiple shots through the driver’s side window as Flores-Diaz parked his car, authorities said. The shooter, who fled on foot heading north on George Street, was wearing a blue backpack and had a distinctive gait, according to investigators.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has released the video and is asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.

