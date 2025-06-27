Allan Tariq Cole, 22, of Norristown, was arrested on Homicide by Vehicle and DUI-related charges in the June 1 crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Mahilamandiram Chiku, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Chiku had been crossing DeKalb Street with his wife and two children around 10:35 a.m. when Cole’s silver BMW collided with their Kia Soul, sending it flying into a pole. The impact pushed the car more than 100 feet from the point of impact, investigators said.

Chiku was pronounced dead at Einstein Montgomery Hospital. His wife was seriously injured and flown by helicopter to Temple University Hospital. Their infant son N.C., strapped into a rear-facing car seat, suffered a suspected brain hemorrhage. An 8-year-old daughter, G.C., was also hospitalized. Both children were taken to CHOP for treatment.

Cole was driving nearly four times the speed limit—95 mph in a 25 zone—and accelerating at full throttle just seconds before the crash, authorities explained. Surveillance cameras, crash reconstruction analysis, and airbag module data all confirmed the high-speed impact.

Investigators also found that Cole’s vehicle had been modified with aftermarket exhaust parts that likely boosted its power. A blood test taken at the hospital showed active THC in Cole’s system, and detectives concluded he was impaired at the time of the wreck.

Cole’s own passengers, identified as Sean Hilton and Ryan Holness, were also hospitalized after the crash.

He was arrested Thursday, June 26, and arraigned the following day on:

Felony Homicide by Vehicle While DUI.

Felony Homicide by Vehicle.

Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence.

Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.

Bail was initially set at $100,000 by Magisterial District Judge Hakim Jones. A review hearing on Friday reduced it to $99,000, but Cole was unable to post and remains at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is set for Friday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. before Judge Todd N. Barnes.

