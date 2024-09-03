$82K Watch Stolen, Suspect Sought By Police In Montgomery County

Justin Ward, 30, has been charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and retail theft.

On Saturday, Aug. 17 at about 7 p.m., Upper Merion Police responded to the Bucherer 1888 store located inside the King of Prussia Mall (160 N. Gulph Road) for a reported theft that had just occurred.

Store employees told responding officers that a man had come into the store and asked to see several watches. When he was done trying one of the watches on, he quickly and forcibly grabbed it back from the employee and fled on foot out of the store, police said.

According to Bucherer 1888 employees, the stolen watch was valued at $82,000.

Investigation by several Upper Merion Detectives led to the development of a suspect and they were able to secure an arrest warrant for Ward.

Ward is a black male, 5'9" tall, weighing 185 pounds with a thin build and has ties to both the Harrisburg and Philadelphia areas.

The Upper Merion Investigations Division is asking anyone who may know of Ward's current location to contact them at 610-265-3232.

