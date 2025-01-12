37-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Norristown: DA

The fatal shooting occurred at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief James Angelucci.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts from emergency responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

Montgomery County Detectives and Norristown Police are working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

