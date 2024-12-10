Traffic Advisory Issued For Wreaths Across America Event In Upper Makefield: State Police

The event, which honors US veterans by placing 19,000 wreaths on their graves, will take place at 830 Highland Road in Bucks County. Large crowds of participants and visitors are anticipated, resulting in significant congestion in and around the cemetery and on roads throughout Upper Makefield Township, state police said in a release on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Traffic delays are expected between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to Trooper Nathan T. Branosky. Troopers will be stationed in the area to assist with traffic control, authorities said.

Motorists are encouraged to use www.511pa.com to check traffic conditions and plan alternate routes to avoid delays.

