Road Rage Turns Violent In Bucks County: Woman Shot, Suspect Caught Within Minutes, Police Say

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Newtown Bypass and Woodbourne Road, where two vehicles were traveling eastbound before turning south, police said.

A lone female driver was struck by a bullet in her left wrist and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition, according to authorities.

Responding officers quickly broadcast flash information, leading to the suspect’s capture just minutes later near Washington Crossing Road (Route 532) and Stoopville Road. Police from Newtown Township, Newtown Borough, Lower Makefield, and the Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the arrest.

Investigators recovered a firearm from the scene, which is now being processed by the Newtown Township Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public, but multiple scenes in the area remain under active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Goodwin at 215-579-1000 x317. Additional details and formal charges will be shared through Crimewatch as the investigation progresses.

