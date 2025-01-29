George Gooch Ash, 40, of Essex Place in Newtown Township, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 22, with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced.

“To say the defendant’s actions were inhumane is an understatement,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a news conference Wednesday. “They were sadistic.”

Gruesome 911 Confession

Newtown Township police were dispatched to Ash’s home at 5:29 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, after he called 911 moments earlier at 5:27 p.m., authorities said.

On the call, Ash admitted he was furious after visiting his mother in a nursing home and took his anger out on his dogs—killing them with a knife before turning the blade on himself, police said.

“There is a knife lodged inside one of the dogs, and another knife is on the counter,” he told the dispatcher, according to court documents.

When Sergeant Daniel Bartle and Officer Edward Grinberg arrived at the Essex Place home, Ash walked outside covered in blood and was immediately detained. Police said he was transported to Saint Mary Medical Center for treatment. No one else lived in the residence.

"I Stabbed Them Until They Were Dead"

While hospitalized, Ash repeated his confession to officers, stating he began abusing the dogs earlier in the day by kicking and hitting them before grabbing a knife and stabbing one so forcefully that the blade broke off inside the animal, police said.

He then grabbed a second knife and continued stabbing both dogs until they were dead, according to the criminal complaint.

"Blood Everywhere"

Officers executed a search warrant on the home and described a horrific crime scene:

A broken steak knife handle was found on the kitchen floor.

A second knife, an 8-inch chef’s knife, was wrapped in a bloody rag inside the kitchen sink.

Blood was pooled throughout the first floor, including inside the dogs’ bed.

Balled-up, blood-soaked paper towels were on the kitchen counter.

The two deceased beagle mixes—Blake, 7, and Shyla, 9—were found lying next to each other near the kitchen.

Both dogs had deep slash and puncture wounds across their torsos, with blood in their fur and on the floor surrounding them.

The broken steak knife blade was still lodged inside one of the dogs.

Justice For Blake & Shyla

The Bucks County SPCA vowed to fight for the animals who were "tragically and horrifically killed by someone they knew well."

“Our mission will always be to end animal suffering in Bucks County,” said Executive Director Linda Reider. “We will dedicate our resources to this investigation to ensure that George Ash is convicted fairly and justly.”

Ash remains hospitalized and will be arraigned at a later date. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Carrie Worton.

